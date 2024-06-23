Wisconsin offered 2026 athlete Matt Sieg in early March. This past Tuesday, the McDonald, Pennsylvania native made his first trek to Madison. It left him and his family wanting more.

"I definitely got a home feel. I feel like I fit in really well, and I could definitely see myself there in the future," he told BadgerBlitz.com. "Me and my dad, my mom, we’re definitely looking to get back out there as soon as we can.”