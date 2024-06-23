Coveted ATH Matt Sieg can see himself at Wisconsin after first visit
Wisconsin offered 2026 athlete Matt Sieg in early March. This past Tuesday, the McDonald, Pennsylvania native made his first trek to Madison. It left him and his family wanting more.
"I definitely got a home feel. I feel like I fit in really well, and I could definitely see myself there in the future," he told BadgerBlitz.com. "Me and my dad, my mom, we’re definitely looking to get back out there as soon as we can.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news