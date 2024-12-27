Cornerback Xavier Lucas accuses Wisconsin of blocking transfer request

Madison, Wis. — The departure of cornerback Xavier Lucas went from a tough blow to a strange ordeal on Friday morning, after he uploaded a social media post alleging Wisconsin of “refusing to release [him] into the transfer portal.”

Lucas announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 19, becoming the most shocking departure in what has been a groundbreaking offseason for the Badgers.

The Florida native was one of the most heralded recruits from the 2024 class, entering as a four-star prospect who also received late pushes from Florida State and Miami.

He became a key member of the rotation almost immediately, playing 203 snaps in 10 games, per Pro Football Focus, and recording 12 solo tackles, one sack and one interception. Lucas was one of only two true freshmen, along with running back Darrion Dupree, to receive consistent playing time in their first year.

“I still intend to transfer, but at the moment Wisconsin is refusing to release me into the transfer portal. I’ve met all NCAA requirements of the transfer portal process,” Lucas said in a post uploaded to X.

“I’ve yet to be put into the transfer portal by Wisconsin which is impeding my ability to speak with schools.”

Lucas was the 23rd Badger to announce his intentions to transfer, but news of his departure was the biggest shock of Wisconsin’s portal season so far.

Given the age of the starting boundary corners Ricardo Hallman and Nyzier Fourqurean, Lucas seemed slotted to not just be a starter in 2025, but a foundational piece on the defense for years to come.

The news was so shocking that many fans on social media immediately suspected that Lucas was tampered with. Perhaps Wisconsin feels the same way, which would explain why they have yet to allow the cornerback to officially enter the portal.

But in an age of college football that appears to have little concern for rules, it will be difficult for Wisconsin to identify and prove the rules broken by the school(s) that supposedly tampered.

“Every kid is being recruited right now. Not just kids in the transfer portal. That’s what’s probably the most alarming thing,” coach Luke Fickell said on 97.3 The Game on Dec. 19.

“It’s making it almost impossible to have some semblance of where you’re headed because there’s open lines to everybody.”

The blow of Lucas’ decision to transfer was exacerbated by the sheer number of cornerbacks that the Badgers have already lost this offseason.

Soon after the transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 8, the Badgers lost three promising cornerbacks from their 2023 class — Amare Snowden, Jonas Duclona and Jace Arnold. They also lost two frequent contributors from 2024 in redshirt seniors Max Lofy and RJ Delancy III.

Fourqurean, a two-year starter, has no remaining years of eligibility, while Hallman, who has started most of the last three seasons, is expected to declare for the NFL Draft.

This leaves the Badgers with only six cornerbacks on their current roster, five of whom are either current freshmen or incoming freshmen with zero collective snaps played in their careers.

Wisconsin received a portal commitment from Geimere Latimer, a two-year contributor at Jacksonville State, on Dec. 24. But this will have to be the first move in a long process of completely rebuilding what is now Wisconsin’s thinnest room.