“Training with guys that are at the level I want to be at holds me to a higher standard,” Williams said. “Having the skill set to compete with those guys just show I’ve got to take my talent and prove it on the field. It’s there, they see it, my trainer sees it.”

With spring practices canceled and stuck in Texas, the senior cornerback took advantage of his surroundings. He connected with Cam Mack, a high school All-American who played Division 1 at Mississippi State and is viewed as a cornerback guru. And not only did Williams work five days a week in the hot Dallas sun, he worked alongside NFL professionals Xavier Woods , Jalen Mills , Deshon Elliot , Jamal Adams and Jeffrey Okudah .

The Wisconsin fans and the rest of the Big Ten are starting to see it, too. Putting together a steady 2019 season, Williams’ 35 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss were both seventh-best on the team. He graded out as Wisconsin’s best tackler and its best defender against the run, according to Pro Football Focus, but he established himself as one of the conference’s best cover corners when he pestered Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson last November.

Of Williams’ 11 pass breakups on the season, five came against the Gophers (an interception and four pass breakups) and two on consecutive plays inside the 5-yard line.

“The next step is to turn those pass breakups into interceptions,” Williams said. “A pass breakup is always good, but if I can get two hands on the ball, I want to home in on being able to score points on defense. A pass breakup is cool and all, but they still have another down.”