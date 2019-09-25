Cormac Sampson adjusting to new roles, an old position, in 2019
During Cormac Sampson's first season at Wisconsin, he was listed at No. 96 on the roster before switching to No. 47. So far from spring ball into three games this season, the redshirt freshman has seen it change to No. 67, back to No. 96 against Central Michigan, and most recently to No. 85 against Michigan this past weekend.
So the question to be asked: If any, how many jerseys -- and what respective numbers -- do his parents have of him?
“I don’t know the exact amount," Sampson told BadgerBlitz.com on Tuesday morning. "I think they’re going to wait until there’s a final solid number that I’ll hopefully be for a longer period of time before they invest in that. If they did, they’d have at least four.”
Early on in the 2019 season, Sampson has become yet another versatile member of Wisconsin's offense and could be called upon once against when the Badgers face Northwestern on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ABC). He started his UW career as a tight end last season but converted to the offensive line this past spring. According to the in-state native, injuries led to the initial change.
“[Left tackle] Cole Van Lanen and [center] Tyler Biadasz, they weren’t doing spring ball reps, and they said they needed an extra lineman," Sampson said. "I think Coach [Joe] Rudolph liked my blocking technique as a tight end, so he’s like, ‘Ah, go put that kid on the line. He’ll do well.’
“Then now, there’s so many tight end injuries that I think they’re just like, 'OK this kid has been playing it for a year so he should be able to get back into the swing of things of tight end.'”
Sampson worked at tackle and center before the season began under the tutelage of Rudolph, Wisconsin's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
The second-year player from Eau Claire (WI) Memorial recalled his first reps at the latter position coming during the second week of fall camp. He believes playing at center has helped him with adjusting to the roles he has.
"I think knowing center, you kind of know where everybody has to be going, so knowing that, it kind of makes things easier," Sampson said. "Just going down to tight end, I know where the center’s pointing, then I know what to do because I know where the lineman’s going to be going."
Then injuries at the tight end position brought everything back full circle for Sampson. Redshirt junior Luke Benzschawel suffered a right leg injury during one of Wisconsin's fall camp scrimmages. Fellow redshirt junior Gabe Lloyd was announced as out for the the season before that in early August. In a hint of surprising news, the Badgers announced Zander Neuville would return for a sixth year of eligibility, but an injury prematurely cut short his shot of playing a final collegiate season.
In the past two games, Sampson has been used as a second tight end in certain personnel and packages Wisconsin has deployed against its opponents.
"They have me doing some things where like a lineman wouldn’t go out to block a safety or something," Sampson said, "so I would say just a blocking tight end would be the role that I have.”
On the official roster, Wisconsin still lists Sampson as an offensive lineman and at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds.
“I’ve just spent a lot of time like in fall camp with Rudolph," Sampson said. "Then once the season kind of started, I’ve spent more time with Coach (Mickey) Turner, but I still go back and forth between the two.”
According to a playful Rudolph, who spoke with reporters earlier this week, he hasn't seen Sampson.
“If you see him, tell Coach ‘Mick’ I’d like him to stop by," Rudolph said jokingly in a near deadpan declaration on Tuesday. "He left some pencils, he’s got some garbage under his desk. We want to get it cleaned up, alright?"
Then, some clarification from the longtime Wisconsin assistant.
“He’s a tight end.”
Sampson told BadgerBlitz.com he is currently working to maintain his weight at around 275 pounds, down five from where he was entering fall camp. While working to take in 4,000 calories a day, he believes that is a good weight for him at the moment.
Sampson continues a tradition of versatile Badgers on the line. Former walk-on Jason Erdmann can play all three interior positions, and redshirt senior David Moorman can play guard, center and tackle for Wisconsin. The latter has also been utilized as a tight end this season.
For now and depending upon how Wisconsin wants to scheme for each opponent, Sampson believes he will stick at the position for this season.
"Like you said, it's a game-plan thing," Sampson said, "but I would see myself mainly playing the tight end position since we have all the linemen back now."