During Cormac Sampson's first season at Wisconsin, he was listed at No. 96 on the roster before switching to No. 47. So far from spring ball into three games this season, the redshirt freshman has seen it change to No. 67, back to No. 96 against Central Michigan, and most recently to No. 85 against Michigan this past weekend. So the question to be asked: If any, how many jerseys -- and what respective numbers -- do his parents have of him? “I don’t know the exact amount," Sampson told BadgerBlitz.com on Tuesday morning. "I think they’re going to wait until there’s a final solid number that I’ll hopefully be for a longer period of time before they invest in that. If they did, they’d have at least four.”

New annual subscriptions only | Offer valid while supplies last or through 09.29.19

Early on in the 2019 season, Sampson has become yet another versatile member of Wisconsin's offense and could be called upon once against when the Badgers face Northwestern on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ABC). He started his UW career as a tight end last season but converted to the offensive line this past spring. According to the in-state native, injuries led to the initial change. “[Left tackle] Cole Van Lanen and [center] Tyler Biadasz, they weren’t doing spring ball reps, and they said they needed an extra lineman," Sampson said. "I think Coach [Joe] Rudolph liked my blocking technique as a tight end, so he’s like, ‘Ah, go put that kid on the line. He’ll do well.’ “Then now, there’s so many tight end injuries that I think they’re just like, 'OK this kid has been playing it for a year so he should be able to get back into the swing of things of tight end.'” Sampson worked at tackle and center before the season began under the tutelage of Rudolph, Wisconsin's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. The second-year player from Eau Claire (WI) Memorial recalled his first reps at the latter position coming during the second week of fall camp. He believes playing at center has helped him with adjusting to the roles he has. "I think knowing center, you kind of know where everybody has to be going, so knowing that, it kind of makes things easier," Sampson said. "Just going down to tight end, I know where the center’s pointing, then I know what to do because I know where the lineman’s going to be going." Then injuries at the tight end position brought everything back full circle for Sampson. Redshirt junior Luke Benzschawel suffered a right leg injury during one of Wisconsin's fall camp scrimmages. Fellow redshirt junior Gabe Lloyd was announced as out for the the season before that in early August. In a hint of surprising news, the Badgers announced Zander Neuville would return for a sixth year of eligibility, but an injury prematurely cut short his shot of playing a final collegiate season.

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman/tight end Cormac Sampson (96, middle) vs. Central Michigan (Darren Lee Photography)