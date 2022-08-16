Contact heating up between Wisconsin and in-state LB Blake Fletcher
Blake Fletcher's commitment to Air Force remains solid heading into his senior season at Horlick High School in Racine.
But there is one school that could shake things up this fall if an offer were to be extended. Wisconsin, which has ramped up its interest this summer in the 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior, is expected to keep close tabs on Fletcher over the next few weeks.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news