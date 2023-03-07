News More News
Connor Essegian Named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman Team

Benjamin Worgull • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@TheBadgerNation
Benjamin Worgull has covered Wisconsin football and basketball since 2004. Follow him on Twitter at @TheBadgerNation

MADISON, Wis. – The only scholarship player signed by the University of Wisconsin in 2022 made an immediate impact on the program.

Growing from the team’s sixth man to an impactful starter over the last 14 games, guard Connor Essegian was named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team, the conference announced Monday.

Having already set the school’s three-point record for a freshman (64), Essegian is averaging 11.9 points per game for Wisconsin (17-13), which is seeded 12th in the conference tournament and will open play tomorrow against No.13 Ohio State in Chicago (5:30 p.m./Big Ten Network).

Connor Essegian has scored in double figures in 21 games this season for Wisconsin, including 15 Big Ten games.
Connor Essegian has scored in double figures in 21 games this season for Wisconsin, including 15 Big Ten games. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

In addition to Essegian, sophomore point guard Chucky Hepburn earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors from both the coaches and the media. It’s the first time since 2000 that the Badgers haven’t put a player on the conference’s first, second, or third team.

Essegian is just the eighth Badger to earn Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors and the first since teammate Hepburn was named to the rookie team last season. Essegian also joined Brad Davison (2018), Ethan Happ (2016), Nigel Hayes (2014), Sam Dekker (2013), Joe Krabbenhoft (2006), and Alando Tucker (2003) in receiving the honor. Happ, Hayes, and Tucker were named first-team All-Conference players later in their careers.

Essegian ranks second for UW this season averaging 11.9 points per game shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range. He is just the fifth Badger over the last 25 years (since 1998) to average double figures in their freshman season, joining Davison (2017-18), Happ (2015-16), Tucker (2002-03), and Devin Harris (2001-02).

Trailing Hepburn for the team lead in scoring 0.3 points per game, Essegian would be the first freshman to lead Wisconsin in scoring since Sam Okey in 1995-96.

Hepburn leads Wisconsin with 12.2 points and 2.9 assists per game this season. The sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska is shooting 43.1 percent from 3-point range, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten this season (min. 40 made 3FGs).

Hepburn's 1.96 career assist-to-turnover ratio would rank seventh-best in school history.

Sophomore guard Isaac Lindsey was recognized with the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Big Ten Coaches' All-Conference Awards

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zach Edey, Purdue

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Caleb McConnell, Rutgers

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Payton Sandfort, Iowa

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Collins, Northwestern

HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD

Chris Lowery, Northwestern

FIRST TEAM

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (unanimous)

Kris Murray, Iowa

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Zach Edey, Purdue (unanimous)

SECOND TEAM

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Derrick Walker, Nebraska

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Boo Buie, Northwestern

THIRD TEAM

Matthew Mayer, Illinois

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

Jett Howard, Michigan

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Big Ten Media's All-Conference Team

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zach Edey, Purdue

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Collins, Northwestern

First Team

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (unanimous)

Kris Murray, Iowa (unanimous)

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Jalen Pickett, Penn State (unanimous)

Zach Edey, Purdue (unanimous)

SECOND TEAM

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Jahmir Young, Maryland

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

THIRD TEAM

Filip Rebraca, Iowa

Matthew Mayer, Illinois

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State

Chase Audige, Northwestern

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

_________________________________________________

