Connor Essegian Named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman Team
MADISON, Wis. – The only scholarship player signed by the University of Wisconsin in 2022 made an immediate impact on the program.
Growing from the team’s sixth man to an impactful starter over the last 14 games, guard Connor Essegian was named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team, the conference announced Monday.
Having already set the school’s three-point record for a freshman (64), Essegian is averaging 11.9 points per game for Wisconsin (17-13), which is seeded 12th in the conference tournament and will open play tomorrow against No.13 Ohio State in Chicago (5:30 p.m./Big Ten Network).
In addition to Essegian, sophomore point guard Chucky Hepburn earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors from both the coaches and the media. It’s the first time since 2000 that the Badgers haven’t put a player on the conference’s first, second, or third team.
Essegian is just the eighth Badger to earn Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors and the first since teammate Hepburn was named to the rookie team last season. Essegian also joined Brad Davison (2018), Ethan Happ (2016), Nigel Hayes (2014), Sam Dekker (2013), Joe Krabbenhoft (2006), and Alando Tucker (2003) in receiving the honor. Happ, Hayes, and Tucker were named first-team All-Conference players later in their careers.
Essegian ranks second for UW this season averaging 11.9 points per game shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range. He is just the fifth Badger over the last 25 years (since 1998) to average double figures in their freshman season, joining Davison (2017-18), Happ (2015-16), Tucker (2002-03), and Devin Harris (2001-02).
Trailing Hepburn for the team lead in scoring 0.3 points per game, Essegian would be the first freshman to lead Wisconsin in scoring since Sam Okey in 1995-96.
Hepburn leads Wisconsin with 12.2 points and 2.9 assists per game this season. The sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska is shooting 43.1 percent from 3-point range, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten this season (min. 40 made 3FGs).
Hepburn's 1.96 career assist-to-turnover ratio would rank seventh-best in school history.
Sophomore guard Isaac Lindsey was recognized with the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
Big Ten Coaches' All-Conference Awards
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Zach Edey, Purdue
CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Chase Audige, Northwestern
Caleb McConnell, Rutgers
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
Payton Sandfort, Iowa
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Collins, Northwestern
HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD
Chris Lowery, Northwestern
FIRST TEAM
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (unanimous)
Kris Murray, Iowa
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
Zach Edey, Purdue (unanimous)
SECOND TEAM
Jahmir Young, Maryland
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Derrick Walker, Nebraska
Chase Audige, Northwestern
Boo Buie, Northwestern
THIRD TEAM
Matthew Mayer, Illinois
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
Kobe Bufkin, Michigan
Jett Howard, Michigan
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
Big Ten Media's All-Conference Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Zach Edey, Purdue
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Collins, Northwestern
First Team
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (unanimous)
Kris Murray, Iowa (unanimous)
Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
Boo Buie, Northwestern
Jalen Pickett, Penn State (unanimous)
Zach Edey, Purdue (unanimous)
SECOND TEAM
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
Jahmir Young, Maryland
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
THIRD TEAM
Filip Rebraca, Iowa
Matthew Mayer, Illinois
A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State
Chase Audige, Northwestern
Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
