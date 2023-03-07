MADISON, Wis. – The only scholarship player signed by the University of Wisconsin in 2022 made an immediate impact on the program. Growing from the team’s sixth man to an impactful starter over the last 14 games, guard Connor Essegian was named to the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team, the conference announced Monday. Having already set the school’s three-point record for a freshman (64), Essegian is averaging 11.9 points per game for Wisconsin (17-13), which is seeded 12th in the conference tournament and will open play tomorrow against No.13 Ohio State in Chicago (5:30 p.m./Big Ten Network).

Connor Essegian has scored in double figures in 21 games this season for Wisconsin, including 15 Big Ten games. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)

In addition to Essegian, sophomore point guard Chucky Hepburn earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors from both the coaches and the media. It’s the first time since 2000 that the Badgers haven’t put a player on the conference’s first, second, or third team. Essegian is just the eighth Badger to earn Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors and the first since teammate Hepburn was named to the rookie team last season. Essegian also joined Brad Davison (2018), Ethan Happ (2016), Nigel Hayes (2014), Sam Dekker (2013), Joe Krabbenhoft (2006), and Alando Tucker (2003) in receiving the honor. Happ, Hayes, and Tucker were named first-team All-Conference players later in their careers. Essegian ranks second for UW this season averaging 11.9 points per game shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range. He is just the fifth Badger over the last 25 years (since 1998) to average double figures in their freshman season, joining Davison (2017-18), Happ (2015-16), Tucker (2002-03), and Devin Harris (2001-02). Trailing Hepburn for the team lead in scoring 0.3 points per game, Essegian would be the first freshman to lead Wisconsin in scoring since Sam Okey in 1995-96. Hepburn leads Wisconsin with 12.2 points and 2.9 assists per game this season. The sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska is shooting 43.1 percent from 3-point range, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten this season (min. 40 made 3FGs). Hepburn's 1.96 career assist-to-turnover ratio would rank seventh-best in school history. Sophomore guard Isaac Lindsey was recognized with the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Big Ten Coaches' All-Conference Awards

PLAYER OF THE YEAR Zach Edey, Purdue CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR Chase Audige, Northwestern Caleb McConnell, Rutgers FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR Payton Sandfort, Iowa COACH OF THE YEAR Chris Collins, Northwestern HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD Chris Lowery, Northwestern FIRST TEAM Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (unanimous) Kris Murray, Iowa Jalen Pickett, Penn State Zach Edey, Purdue (unanimous) SECOND TEAM Jahmir Young, Maryland Hunter Dickinson, Michigan Tyson Walker, Michigan State Derrick Walker, Nebraska Chase Audige, Northwestern Boo Buie, Northwestern THIRD TEAM Matthew Mayer, Illinois Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana Kobe Bufkin, Michigan Jett Howard, Michigan Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers

Big Ten Media's All-Conference Team