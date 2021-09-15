Connor Essegian is No. 1 for Wisconsin in the 2022 class

"We got back from my official on Monday (Sept. 6) and we talked as a family," Essegian told BadgerBlitz.com earlier this week. "The next day on Tuesday we ended up calling Coach Gard and Coach (Dean) Oliver and I said, 'Hey, I'm coming home.' They were pretty excited and said they can't wait to get to work. But they also want me to enjoy my senior season because that only happens one time. After that we're going to make things happen at Wisconsin."

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard, who made his commitment to the Badgers public on Wednesday, provided head coach Greg Gard with his decision just hours after he returned home to Indiana on Sept. 6.

It didn't take very long for Connor Essesgian to realize Wisconsin was the right choice after an official visit during the weekend of Sept. 4.

"There were a lot of different things that went into it," he continued. "The No. 1 thing that solidified my decision after all of it was getting that feeling of being at home. During the official visit to Wisconsin I knew that it was home. During the recruiting process everyone told me that you would know when you found that spot and get a feeling that you couldn't pass on. Wisconsin had that for me."

During his recruitment, Essegian, from Central Noble High School, trimmed his list from 20-plus scholarships to seven: UW, Minnesota, Butler, Creighton, Wake Forest, Loyola (IL) and IPFW. He took an official visit to Wake prior to his stop in Madison - his second stop at Wisconsin this summer. That ended up playing a significant role in his decision.

"Things that led up to that feeling were really getting to know the coaches better," Essegian said. "I went on an unofficial visit in the beginning of August and we didn't get too deep into the program. There wasn't a ton of learning going on and we didn't get to talk to the players. But during the official we dove a lot deeper and built that relationship with the players and coaches. The players had a huge part in my decision. Being able to hang out with them a lot helped me see how things are off the court and just seeing how I fit in that lifestyle. I really felt I could be myself around those guys.

"The city of Madison was just an added bonus. It wasn't necessarily something I was looking for but it did help separate Wisconsin a little bit. The style of play will allow me to perform and thrive at Wisconsin. I know I can produce at a level beyond scoring. I think I can impact the game in many different ways at Wisconsin."

Essegian, who averaged roughly 25 points per game as junior, will almost certainly be the only scholarship guard the Badgers take in this cycle. Josh Dix, a three-star prospect from Iowa, was scheduled to visit officially this past weekend but committed to the Hawkeyes in the days leading up to that trip.

"I knew they (Wisconsin) were really limited but I wouldn't say that played a big part in my decision," Essegian said. "A lot of it just worked for me, and that goes back to the feeling of knowing Wisconsin was it for me. None of the coaches pressured me at all, especially with only having one spot at the guard position. They let me work the process how I needed to take it and everything worked out in the end."

Essegian's recruitment accelerated this summer while playing for Indiana Elite on the AAU circuit. He went from a projected mid-major prospect to a top target for a handful of high-major programs in a short amount of time.

"It definitely flew by quickly," Essegian said. "People tell you not to take it for granted, and that's true. I always felt a little underrated because I played for a smaller school in Indiana and then a local AAU team up until this last summer. It was a grind to try and get to that top level and being noticed by high-major schools. It definitely came quick; it's sad that it's over but it's also really exciting.

"I always had it in my mind that I could play college basketball and I wanted to get it done before my senior year started. I wanted to be able to focus on that and win as many games as possible as a senior. I want to win a state championship and it's a relief for the recruiting process to be over. The constant communication, it's good to have that stress level go down a little bit. But at the same time, I enjoyed the process as well and was thankful for so many opportunities."

At first glance, Essegian's shooting ability is expected to be a much-needed addition for Wisconsin. But the three-star senior feels he has a more well-rounded game that will fit well in the Big Ten.

"A lot of people view me as just a shooter," he said. "Obviously I think I can bring that to the table, but I think I bring a lot more. I can score at all three levels and bring energy that is different on both sides of the floor. I'm going to work hard and rebound from my position. I also think I can distribute the ball by seeing how different defenses react and by making that extra pass to get guys open and help us win games."

