MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin sophomore guard Connor Essegian did minimal work in practice on Wednesday, putting into question whether he’ll be available for the Badgers Friday when they host No.9 Tennessee. Essegian mostly worked with the UW training staff and did some shooting work Wednesday morning, according to head coach Greg Gard. "We'll see how he responds to it tomorrow," Gard said after practice.

Essegian was injured with 6:29 remaining in the first half of Monday’s 105-76 victory over Arkansas State, taking contact as the player he was boxing out on a shot attempt fell over him. Appearing to injure his lower back, Essegian stayed on the court for several minutes before walking off on his own power. He rode a stationary bike for the remainder of the first half.

Connor Essegian walks off the court after suffering an upper-body injury in the first half against Arkansas State. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)