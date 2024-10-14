Confident Braedyn Locke, blazing fast Vinny Anthony form dangerous duo

“This probably sounds bad, but y’all know those memes that are like, ‘F it, he’s down there somewhere,'" Locke said with smile after Wisconsin's win over Rutgers. "Truthfully, there are some balls that I’ve thrown to him in practice and even in games at this point where I look at it in the air like, ‘there’s no way he’s getting to that.’ And then he just runs underneath it."

In recent weeks, however, he's developed a rapport with Badger wideout Vinny Anthony that's been impossible to ignore. Notably, the two have connected on a handful of deep shots that this offense has been sorely missing. Over the past three games, Locke has completions to Anthony of 63, 52, 47 and 34 yards.

PISCATAWAY — Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke may not strike you as a prolific deep-ball passer. A smaller signal-caller, listed at a generous six feet tall, he isn't exactly known for his arm strength.

Ever since he stepped on campus, Anthony's blazing speed has stood out. The former high school track star in Louisville, Kentucky has long, smooth strides and appears to glide across the field when he hits top speed. For years, that's been readily apparent in practice. Now, the junior receiver is finally showing off his talents on Saturdays.

As Wisconsin re-tooled its wide receiver position over the past few seasons, the players acquired during the Luke Fickell era, namely transfers, have gotten most of the attention. Will Pauling has turned into the Badgers' top pass-catcher. CJ Williams was the highest-rated receiver Wisconsin has ever signed. Bryson Green came to Madison with pedigree and NFL-level athleticism.

Anthony, meanwhile, flew under the radar. Wisconsin was the three-star receiver's lone power-conference offer. For two seasons he toiled as a backup wideout, reserved mainly for gadget plays designed to tap into his underutilized speed.

Now, he's emerged as the Badgers' top deep option who's a legitimate threat to take the top off the defense every time he's in single coverage. Locke certainly has something to do with that as well, and Anthony credits the time he spent grinding in practice with the former backup quarterback for their budding chemistry.

"I feel like that really started with us, back last year when we both didn’t really start, didn’t really play much, getting 2s reps," Anthony said. "I feel like our chemistry started when he first got here, and now it’s to the point where we get to showcase that on the field.”

Locke also credits practice as a key catalyst for the still-developing connection between the two.

“We’ve had a really great rhythm in practice the last few weeks, connecting on a lot of balls down the field, doing things at a high level day in and day out. When you do that, you’re gonna have confidence going into the game," he said.

Against Rutgers, Wisconsin came out of the gates looking to capitalize on the receiver-quarterback connection immediately. On the Badgers' first drive, Locke uncorked a deep ball that hit Anthony perfectly in stride down the sideline for 34 yards. To the untrained eye, it may have initially looked like Locke over-threw him. To Anthony, and those familiar with his speed, it was a perfect pass.

“I could tell by the position of the ball and where the DB was that I could get in front of him," Anthony said of the play. "I still hadn't even hit top speed by the time, so I knew I could still get in front of him.”

The next time Locke looked Anthony's way, disaster struck. The wideout ran a post into a cover two look, and Locke lofted the ball into double coverage on a play where Anthony had almost no shot to complete the catch.

That didn't discourage either player. In the third quarter, with momentum there for the taking, Locke looked Anthony's way again on another deep ball. This time, he put enough air on the pass and Anthony tracked it down for a huge 47-yard gain.

“It definitely felt good. It shows that he doesn't lose trust in me and I don’t lose trust in him. He has the arm to do it, and I know he has that mentality to not get too scared, like if something happens, alright, let’s bounce right back," Anthony said.

Locke's improved success throwing the deep ball, specifically to Anthony, is a product of the maturation his teammates and coaches have raved about in recent weeks. Locke appeared to smell blood in the water against Rutgers, as he wasted little time targeting the Scarlet Knights' defensive backs on deep throws.

“I just think he’s taken that leadership mentality, and that’s what we really need," Anthony said of his quarterback.

"His confidence level," tailback Tawee Walker said when asked what stands out about Locke in recent weeks. "To me, he was always a confident guy, but his confidence is through the roof, man. His leadership, he’s a lot more vocal, he’s been growing.”

“I think there's confidence," Fickell agreed. "And there was definitely a wind factory out there today. That can definitely play a lot of games with quarterbacks, especially in their head, whether they're with the wind or against the wind. His ability to not let that bother him, his ability to continue to grow, his ability to have confidence and do the things on a daily basis and not just on Saturday. The guys that are around him, you can see and sense and feel the confidence that they’re growing in him as well.”

As for Anthony, he's simply finally has the opportunity to display his natural ability.

"He’s got a very unique skill-set; he’s the kind of guy that has a true fifth gear, and there’s not many people that can run with him. We gotta keep pushing the ball to him, keep utilizing him. I’m proud of him," Locke said.

“Vinny is one of the most explosive guys on this team. He can make so many plays," Walker added. "He can make plays on the ground, he can make plays through the air. That guy is super talented. Grateful to have him on my team.”

BadgerBlitz.com asked Anthony why Locke, a small pocket passer with unheralded arm strength, has been able to develop such a dangerous downfield connection with the receiver.

“I don’t know. It just always sits right there," a grinning Anthony responded. "It’s always such a catchable ball. He always throws a tight spiral, such a beautiful ball...It’s a beautiful thing to see, running as a receiver. Like, ‘oh, that’s easy.’