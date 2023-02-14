MADISON, Wis. – It’s evident that somebody at the Big Ten offices had a sense of humor or a storyline to sell. After the national firestorm and debate that erupted the last time Wisconsin and Michigan played, it seemed apropos that the first meeting between the two schools this season would come today … on Valentine’s Day. Wisconsin coach Greg Gard typically likes the attention and the focus on the players and less on himself, but it was obvious he was expecting questions Monday regarding the handshake line scuffle that broke out almost a year ago.

For starters, it’s a big game for two teams squarely on the periphery of the NCAA Tournament. The Badgers (14-10, 6-8 Big Ten) have lost eight of 11 and sit alone in 10th place. The Wolverines (14-11, 8-6) have yet to win more than three in a row all season and are in a five-way tie for fifth, a template of mediocrity highlighted by eight losses in games decided by six points or less. But the conversation around the game will involve Howard and Gard’s postgame confrontation that led to players throwing punches, Howard striking assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face, and both coaches being disciplined by the league. "That's all behind us," Gard said Monday, a comment later echoed by Krabbenhoft. "It's just another moment in the history of the Kohl Center," Krabbenhoft said. "I'm not going to shy away from it, but I understand that's in the past. My emphasis has got to continue to be on helping this team." To recap, Howard was upset that Wisconsin called a timeout in the closing seconds of its 77-63 victory last February. Michigan was pressing UW’s reserves and Gard said he called the timeout to reset the 10-second clock and organize his players. After the game, Howard pulled his mask down and told Gard, “I won’t forget that,” referring to the timeout he thought was inappropriate, and attempted to keep moving down the line. Gard proceeded to grab Howard’s elbow to try and explain his reasoning, which angered him as he pointed his finger at Gard. A heated discussion ensued that evolved into a skirmish after Howard reached through a crowd and struck Krabbenhoft in the face and caused punches to be thrown by players on both teams.