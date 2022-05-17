Commitment breakdown: Gus Yalden is headed to Wisconsin

Wisconsin added another piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday, landing a commitment from four-star forward Gus Yalden. Yalden is the second commitment for the Badgers in a little over a month, with three-star guard John Blackwell pledging back on April 15. Let’s take a look at what the addition of Yalden means for the Wisconsin program.





WHAT WISCONSIN IS GETTING

The Wisconsin staff set their sights on Yalden early in the recruiting process, and with good reason. The four-star forward’s style of play transitions very well into the Big Ten, and he brings versatility to the floor every time he steps foot on one. Yalden knows what he is. He’s not an elite athlete, and doesn’t have the quickest of feet, but he plays to his strengths as well as any forward in the country.

He understands angles and has an array of post moves and counter moves that he uses depending on the defender. Yalden also brings playmaking to the table as a forward, being very comfortable passing out of the post, on the perimeter, and from the top of the key. His vision, combined with his ability to stretch the floor, gives him a unique skill set compared to the other forwards in 2023. The four-star makes winning plays, has contagious energy, and should be a fan favorite in Madison.



