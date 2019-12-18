The highest ranked, uncommitted prospect in the Midwest’s 2020 class going into the Early Signing Period was Minneapolis four-star linebacker Kaden Johnson . The target of much speculation in the final weeks before the signing period, Johnson announced his much anticipated college selection early on the first day of the signing period and the choice was the Wisconsin Badgers .

HOW IT HAPPENED

Despite being an early four-star prospect, it took schools awhile to find Johnson, likely the result of living in Minneapolis. Regional schools extended early offers, then programs like LSU and Tennessee came in late. Ultimately, Johnson identified a top five of LSU, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon State and Wisconsin. His first official visit went to Wisconsin in June. He would take another to Nebraska in September and one to Oregon State in October. Although Minnesota did not receive an official visit, he made several unofficial game visits to the hometown school during the 2019 season.

PROSPECT ANALYSIS

Johnson is a long and athletic linebacker prospect who is equally adept at setting the edge as he is playing in space. He is a fast and explosive pass rusher in a 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame. When he arrives at the ball carrier, Johnson finishes as well as the best tacklers in this class. He is not too much different than past Wisconsin linebackers. The first one who comes to mind is Vince Biegel. Another is Travis Beckum, who I am old enough to have covered out of high school. Biegel and Beckum both went onto the NFL, though at different positions. What they had in common, though, was a size and athleticism combination that is rare, and highly valued and both the college and professional level. Johnson has that as well, and if he realizes his potential he will play on Sundays.

TEAMS IT HURTS MOST

As was the case with Johnson’s teammate, four-star athlete Terry Lockett who committed to Michigan State on Sunday, Minnesota is the school that feels the biggest loss with Johnson going to their Big Ten West rivals. The Gophers are doing a good job of casting a wide net and getting some nice players from far flung places, but not being able to secure top talent in your own backyard hurts. These are the players that grew up knowing your program, your traditions and your history. They give your locker room the foundation it needs to win championships. Minnesota’s 10-win season this year was built on the foundation of a 2016 class that was filled with in-state talent, but in 2020 Minnesota is going to miss out on the top five prospects in its own backyard.