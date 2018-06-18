There are three words to describe Semar Melvin, according to former Badgers cornerback Devin Gaulden, who coached that position group at St. Thomas Aquinas last fall: Confidence, speed and length.

"I think his top strength is his confidence," Gaulden, who is now a coach at East Central University in Oklahoma, told BadgerBlitz.com. "Semar is an extremely confident player and he believes in what he’s able to do. No one believes in Semar more than he does.

"His speed is also great, and he’s one of the top athletes in the state of Florida. He also has great length and he can get his hands on receivers in press coverage. All we did was play press coverage last year, so he’s very familiar with that. So the combination of confidence, speed and length made Semar a really heavily-recruited prospect."

On tape, Melvin, listed at 6-foot and 165 pounds, plays longer than his listed height. He moves well and attacks the ball in the air with efficiency. In terms of his speed, Melvin ran a 10.81-second mark in the 100-meter dash last year, according to athletic.net. Finally, he's more physical than most 165-pound defensive backs, though he needs to work on his tackling technique.

During the camp circuit this spring, Melvin locked up some of the most highly regarded wide receivers in South Florida and raised his stock and his ranking in the process. Playing in a secondary last year that also included Asante Samuel, Al Blades and Jaden Davis should also help Melvin as he prepares for his senior season and beyond.

"The coaches were telling me how I’m a perfect fit for what they’re trying to accomplish," Melvin told BadgerBlitz.com. "They’re putting together a puzzle in the 2019 class and they think I’m one of those important pieces."