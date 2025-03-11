Wisconsin Badgers Commitment 101: Three-star WR Tayshon Bardo

The Wisconsin Badgers added three-star wide receiver Tayshon Bardo to their 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday.
Here's what Bardo's commitment means for head coach Luke Fickell moving forward.
The Wisconsin Badgers added three-star wide receiver Tayshon Bardo to their 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday.
Here's what Bardo's commitment means for head coach Luke Fickell moving forward.
Here's what Tayshon Bardo's commitment means for head coach Luke Fickell moving forward.
The sixth-year transfer led Wisconsin in scoring as the Badgers finished the season in a three-way tie for fourth.
The 6-foot-6, 295-pound in-state offensive lineman was on campus for Wisconsin's second junior day of the winter.
DL Target King Liggins breaks down his Junior Day visit to Madison.
Key takeaways from Wisconsin football's 2025 spring roster release.
Here's what Tayshon Bardo's commitment means for head coach Luke Fickell moving forward.
The sixth-year transfer led Wisconsin in scoring as the Badgers finished the season in a three-way tie for fourth.
The 6-foot-6, 295-pound in-state offensive lineman was on campus for Wisconsin's second junior day of the winter.