The Wisconsin Badgers added three-star linebacker Maema Njongmeta to their 2019 recruiting class Saturday. Here's what Njongmeta's commitment means for head coach Paul Chryst moving forward.

At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, three-star linebacker Maema Njongmeta likely projects best to the inside when he arrives on campus next summer. The standout from Stevenson High School in Illinois, who racked up 131 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles this fall, could play a role similar to that of starting middle linebacker Ryan Connelly.

"They're thinking Maema is in the mold of Connelly," Stevenson head coach Josh Hjorth told BadgerBlitz.com. "He can play either inside or outside. His pass rush, explosiveness, tracking the ball and use of his hands stands out."

On his senior tape, Njongmeta is a tackling machine who is all around the football. As Hjorth said, he tracks very well and takes proper angles in pursuit of the ball carrier. Njongmeta is also a sure tackler who is explosive at the point of contact. He's dynamic off the edge and could be used on third-down blitz packages for coordinator Jim Leonhard.

One knock could be Njongmeta's size, though Hjorth doesn't think that will be an issue at Wisconsin.

"Maema has the body to put on weight and he will dedicate himself to the weight room and proper nutrition," Hjorth said.

Njongmeta chose Wisconsin overs offers from Army, Columbia, Cornell. Dartmouth, Iowa State, Navy, Princeton, Toledo and Tulane, among others.