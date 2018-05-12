At 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, Keeanu Benton should be able to play the 1-, 2-, or 3-technique on the interior of Wisconsin's defensive line when he arrives on campus next summer. Looking at his film, Benton, who had 52 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries last fall, uses his hands extremely well to get into the opposing team's backfield. A football, wrestling and lacrosse standout, Benton is light on his feet and extremely athletic for his size.

"He's a perfect fit in UW's 3-4 defense as a nose guard, which is where coach Nokes (Inoke Breckterfield) wants him," Janesville Craig assistant coach John Beck told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's a freak athlete, similar to (Olive) Sagopolu. Great hands, quick feet, the whole package."

This winter, Benton placed second at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament to Kaukauna senior Keaton Kluever and finished 46-2 on the year. Once he no longer has to cut weight to wrestle at 285 pounds, Benton should arrive on campus next summer around 300 pounds with the frame to add more good weight and strength.

"Keeanu is a multi-sport kid who stays active year-round," Cougars' head coach Adam Bunderson told BadgerBlitz.com. "For wrestling, he went to state as a sophomore and then finished second this year. He's tough and uses his hands well, and those things work well in football.

"He's a big and strong kid now with lifting weights a few times a week. He's been involved in multiple sports his whole career, so it's not like he's been able to spend an off-season in the weight room and train like crazy. He's going to continue to add weight and get stronger, so I think the sky is the limit."