Commitment 101: Keeanu Benton
The Wisconsin Badgers added in-state defensive tackle Keeanu Benton to their 2019 recruiting class Friday. Here's what Benton's commitment means for head coach Paul Chryst moving forward.
Skillset
At 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, Keeanu Benton should be able to play the 1-, 2-, or 3-technique on the interior of Wisconsin's defensive line when he arrives on campus next summer. Looking at his film, Benton, who had 52 tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries last fall, uses his hands extremely well to get into the opposing team's backfield. A football, wrestling and lacrosse standout, Benton is light on his feet and extremely athletic for his size.
"He's a perfect fit in UW's 3-4 defense as a nose guard, which is where coach Nokes (Inoke Breckterfield) wants him," Janesville Craig assistant coach John Beck told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's a freak athlete, similar to (Olive) Sagopolu. Great hands, quick feet, the whole package."
This winter, Benton placed second at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament to Kaukauna senior Keaton Kluever and finished 46-2 on the year. Once he no longer has to cut weight to wrestle at 285 pounds, Benton should arrive on campus next summer around 300 pounds with the frame to add more good weight and strength.
"Keeanu is a multi-sport kid who stays active year-round," Cougars' head coach Adam Bunderson told BadgerBlitz.com. "For wrestling, he went to state as a sophomore and then finished second this year. He's tough and uses his hands well, and those things work well in football.
"He's a big and strong kid now with lifting weights a few times a week. He's been involved in multiple sports his whole career, so it's not like he's been able to spend an off-season in the weight room and train like crazy. He's going to continue to add weight and get stronger, so I think the sky is the limit."
Immediate Impact
Wisconsin will be thin at the position next spring after Olive Sagapolu graduates. Freshman Bryson Williams is expected to contribute right away this fall, and Benton could find himself in a similar position next year.
"We like his size, we like his motor and he's a really hard-working kid. He moves really well for his size and he's one of the top two or three athletes or our team across the board. He's just a very good player."
"The coaches at Wisconsin said they liked my athleticism, attitude and willingness to work," Benton told BadgerBlitz.com. "The people there are people who care about you as a person and not just because of how good you can play football. That really stood out to me."
|Player
|Eligibility
|Stars
|
Sophomore
|
Senior
|
Freshman
Program Fit
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news