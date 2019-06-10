Assuming Acker sticks at tailback - which definitely isn't a lock - he certainly has the look of a power, between-the-tackles runner, very much in the mold of John Clay during his days at Park High School in Racine. Acker, who measured in at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds at camp, looked to be cut from the same cloth when BadgerBlitz.com saw him live during drills Sunday at Camp Randall.

With just shoulder pads and helmets on, Acker's physicality wasn't necessarily on full display. But at the end of camp against a select group of participants, he was able to run some individual drills that required contact with a linebacker or defensive lineman. As expected, Acker didn't shy away from contact or dance in the backfield. I liked his ability make a quick decision, plant and go, all while keeping his eyes up field. Additionally, I thought he blocked and protected well in the other drills I saw against linebackers with position coach John Settle looking on.

"They saw my athletic capability," Acker told BadgerBlitz.com. "Not only that, but they saw me as a person and they felt I would be a great fit for their school and program.

"I did well today and I learned a lot. He's (Settle) really excited to have me. I think I have the potential to have success at Wisconsin and be part of the tradition."

Acker reported a 40-yard dash time in the 4.6-second range, which is solid considering his size and skillset. On film, Acker, who ran for 528 yards and seven touchdowns last fall, shows the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, return kicks and even make plays in special teams coverage. As expected, he runs through arm tackles but is also agile enough to find a seem outside the tackle box and move the ball up the field. In either capacity, you'll notice that his feet are always moving and driving forward.

Acker is a well-rounded athlete who also competes at an elite level in track, something that certainly stood out to the coaching staff.

"At Wisconsin, they'll allow him to do both if that's what he wants to do," Wildcats' head coach Dave Richardson told BadgerBlitz.com. "His focus will be on football but when you see a kid start to mature like he has and then he runs the 100-meter, anchors the relay and throws the way he does, it's pretty exciting. I think him being so well-rounded and with the track season that he had, it really caught the coaches' attention."