At 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, Gio Paez is listed as a defensive tackle but will likely begin at end in Wisconsin's 3-4 scheme. The three-star prospect should bring some versatility to Inoke Breckterfield's position group as a player who can play in a few different techniques. That said, comparisons are being made to former UW lineman Conor Sheehy (listed at 6-foot-4 and 294 pounds as a senior), who was comfortable moving along the defensive line as needed.

"Coach (John) Settle said that after talking with their defensive line coach (Breckterfield), I have the versatility to play both the nose guard and the 5-technique for their 3-4 defense," Paez told BadgerBlitz.com. "They think I could be really good there and fit really well into their defense."

Watching Paez's junior tape, he's strong at the point of the attack and is able to power his way into the offensive backfield. There's also a play early on the reel where Paez, who had 53 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks last fall, recognizes a screen and shuts it down for a loss. That shows solid awareness, a feel for the game and the ability to move/change direction in space.

Paez, who also took a few snaps at fullback, has a great burst at the snap of the ball. His power alone is enough at the prep level, but he'll learn to use his hands better when he arrives at Wisconsin.