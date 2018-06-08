Most of Dean Engram's junior highlights are on the offensive side of the ball, but the Badgers project the three-star prospect to play defensive back when he arrives in Madison. That said, his best fit may very well be as a nickel cornerback in Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme.

"Dean has great change of direction and transitional movement," Gonzaga head coach Randy Trivers told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's instinctive and above the neck, he has the right mentality. He is super competitive and you want that in a guy who plays in the secondary.

"Dean is so competitive that he's never going to back down from a challenge. He has a short memory and he's got the mentality to move past a bad play if he has one."

The son of former Penn State All-American Bobby Engram, Dean Engram is also described by those close to him as an intelligent player who has a strong understanding of the game. And much like Aron Cruickshank in the 2018 class, Engram is a versatile athlete who has the ability to help in the return game as well.

"He's going to be a heck of a DB, and I think that's his preference," Trivers said. "But I wouldn't be surprised to see him catching balls one day if that's what Wisconsin wants him to do. He's also very good on that side of the ball. But right now, he'll start on defense and I think that will be a great fit."

At 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds, Engram isn't going to overpower opposing receivers. But his tape shows an athlete who can anticipate well, which allows him to be in a position to make plays. Tackling is still an area that needs to be improved on, especially if he's going to pick up tight ends and running backs coming out of the backfield.