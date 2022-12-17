Wisconsin football is coming off their most turbulent season in decades, one that saw three head coaches and a head-spinning, complete rebuild of the staff. There were highs, like the Badgers manhandling eventual Big Ten West champion Purdue at home. Then there were lows, like dropping two of three trophy games, including the Axe for a second straight season. As the Luke Fickell era sets in, Wisconsin football is undergoing change on a scale not seen in Madison for quite some time. So, in the spirit of the holidays, what items would make it on to Bucky’s wishlist for Badger football?

Land an elite quarterback

Wisconsin hosted transfer quarterback Nick Evers in Madison this past weekend. (Associated Press)

Wisconsin built their identity on fielding a punishing running game and a stout defense, a strategy that typically doesn’t require an elite quarterback. But in the modern college football landscape, an A-list quarterback is absolutely necessary to have a shot at national relevance. Just look at this year’s college football playoff. Ohio State’s C.J Stroud is one of the top NFL prospects at signal-caller. Max Duggan led TCU to an undefeated regular season and posted a 30-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy was a five-star recruit and navigated the Wolverines unscathed through a perilous Big Ten East. Say what you will about Stetson Bennett and his prospects of playing at the next level — he was a Heisman finalist for a reason. Now, with Fickell at the helm and Phil Longo calling plays, Madison looks like a much more attractive destination for quarterbacks. Fickell’s recruiting staff has been busy on the recruiting trail, and specifically at quarterback. Last weekend, Wisconsin hosted highly-touted Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers for an official visit. Evers fits the dual-threat mold that the Badgers are openly seeking at the gunslinger position. Brennan Armstrong, a former Virginia Cavalier, is slated to visit Madison as well. The new Badgers coaching staff also recently re-offered 2024 quarterback Mabrey Mattauer, a talented prospect who, for what its worth, bears a striking resemblance to Trevor Lawrence. Next season will be a transition year — it won’t spell doom for Wisconsin if they can’t find an elite option to take snaps in 2023. However, if Fickell is really going to take this program to new found glory, it starts with finding the right quarterback.

Facility upgrades

At this point, it’s a foregone conclusion that the McClain Center’s days are numbered. Good riddance. The indoor practice facility has served Wisconsin well — since 1988. Thirty-plus years is a very satisfactory lifespan for the building. It was renovated in 2013, but it’s still miles behind its peers in the Big Ten. The actual turf field is only 90 yards long (was the extra 10 yards really that costly?) and the roof is too short for punters and kickers to practice. At Fickell’s introductory presser, athletic director Chris McIntosh confirmed that plans to build a state-of-the-art $300 million practice facility are currently being filtered through the UW system’s higher-ups. There appears to be widespread approval for the project, and it’s now a matter of when and not if. The new facility couldn’t come fast enough. The McClain Center is frankly an eyesore compared to the historic Camp Randall and the rest of Madison’s picturesque campus. Wisconsin has never been a flashy program, but their loyalty to their practice facility from the 80s has set them back significantly in the facilities arms race.

Begin attracting top-tier receivers

At times this season, it became painfully evident that Wisconsin’s wide receiver talent simply isn’t adequate. Yes, Skyler Bell was an honorable mention freshman All-American by College Football News. Yes, Chimere Dike had a career year as the X receiver. Yes, UCLA transfer Keontez Lewis was a nice surprise in the receiving room. And yet, Badger receivers were never dominant on offense. With Longo about to implement his pass-happy air raid, that needs to change. It may take a few seasons for wide receiver recruits to fully buy into the new offense in Madison. It still feels weird writing “air raid” and “Wisconsin” in the same sentence. But make no mistake — receivers love playing in an air raid. Just take Markus Allen, who initially planned to transfer but changed his mind soon after Wisconsin brought in Longo. The cupboard is bare right now for receivers in the Badgers’ 2023 class. Wisconsin identified Trech Kekahuna early in the process, but the Hawai’i native jumped ship once Oregon came knocking. Collin Dixon decommitted during the coaching turnover and recently pledged to Big Ten West rival Illinois. Unless Fickell’s staff pulls a rabbit out of a hat, there will be a significant gap in Wisconsin’s wide receiver room. Longo’s system attracted plenty of receiving talent to North Carolina, a school not exactly known for producing elite receivers. Dyami Brown was in the top-20 ballpark for receivers in his class, and after an amazing career in Chapel Hill he now plays for the Washington Commanders. Josh Downs was a top-10 receiver in his class, and looks to be one of the top options for NFL teams this coming April. It could take time, but Longo could build something special in Madison, especially in the receiver room.

All black uniforms

Wisconsin absolutely needs a true alternate uniform, preferably one that’s all black. The Badgers got more spicy with their uniforms this year than they have in recent memory, breaking out the red pants a few times, and even going with an all-red look against New Mexico State. But Wisconsin football needs a uniform that the fan base can get excited about. Wisconsin basketball seems to have no problem with this. Their player-designed, 1990’s Chicago Bulls-esque all-blacks are a thing of beauty. With pinstripes as a garnish, Badger basketball may have some of the cleanest alternate jerseys in the country this season. Now, it’s time for the football team to catch up. Wisconsin does the stripe-out pretty well, but it’s not like the players’ jerseys are any different. There’s nothing like an entire stadium united by wearing the same color, especially if the team does the same. Imagine the scene. It’s Oct. 28, 2023. Halloweekend in Madison. The hated Ohio State Buckeyes are coming to town, likely undefeated and ranked in the top five. A night game in Camp Randall. The entire stadium is wearing black under the lights. A token stadium black-out song, like The Rolling Stones’ “Paint it Black” pumps through the PA system as the Badgers take the field. How electric would that be?

Return to dominant O-line play