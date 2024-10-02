After two consecutive losses to then No. 4 Alabama and then No. 13 USC by a combined 49 points, it's time to ask: when will the moment not be too big for Wisconsin?

LOS ANGELES — In the new-look Big Ten, marquee matchups abound. There's a litany of games on every schedule that can jettison a team into the national conversation. These are the moments that make or break a team's season.

Against the Crimson Tide, it was relatively clear from the jump that the Badgers were going to get out-classed. Against Alabama, a team that finds itself ranked No. 1 after taking down Georgia? There's no shame in that. It's not exactly realistic to ask head coach Luke Fickell to have his squad ready to beat the best team in the country just 16 games into his tenure.

But against USC? Wisconsin started off sizzling, taking a commanding 21-10 lead into halftime with a real shot to bury the Trojans with a strong third quarter.

“We’re at halftime with a really good feeling, understanding and knowing these guys are gonna come out here and take a shot, this is a damn good football team," Fickell said.

"I thought we were prepared for that."

They weren't. The Badgers went three-and-out to open the second half, and it only got worse from there. The rest of Wisconsin's drives unfolded like this: muffed punt, turnover on downs, punt, punt, pick-six, turnover on downs.

“We just need to finish. That’s the biggest thing we have to work on," wideout Vinny Anthony said. "It just seems like we didn’t catch momentum back for real, and we just kept getting stuck.”

The Badgers looked more than ready for the moment in the first half. In his first game as a starter in 2024, quarterback Braedyn Locke immediately orchestrated a four-play, 75-yard drive on which he threw a gorgeous 63-yard touchdown pass.

Wisconsin's defense came to play in the first half as well. Safety Preston Zachman intercepted Trojans' quarterback Miller Moss, and defensive back Austin Brown strip-sacked him for what would be USC's third giveaway of the first half.

“We got a glimpse; we can be explosive and we can be fast," Locke said.

A glimpse, however, isn't nearly enough against a highly-ranked college football blue blood like USC. The Badgers came out lifeless in the second half and essentially handed the Trojans the game via a comedy of errors.

So what exactly happened in that second half? After the game, players seemingly couldn't put a finger on it.

"We got too comfortable," defensive lineman Elijah Hills offered. "We had them in the first half; there’s no excuse, no reason for us not to finish."

"Some of it was just execution," Zachman said.

"They came out and wanted it more in the second half, and that's all I'll say about that," tailback Tawee Walker said.

You could point to any number of schematic or on-field reasons as to why Wisconsin crumbled in the second half, and there are plenty. But I believe Anthony summed it up the best.

"We just have to take advantage of the moment," the receiver said.