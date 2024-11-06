Column: What UW football absolutely must get right this offseason

When the dust settles after yet another disappointing Wisconsin football season, there will be plenty of blame to dish out for what could be the Badgers’ worst finish in over two decades. Head coach Luke Fickell hasn’t inspired much confidence in his regime through 23 games. In year two, the Badgers sit at a precarious 5-4 limping into their second bye week badly wounded coming off their worst loss of Fickell’s tenure, a 42-10 shellacking at the hands of Iowa. The head coach himself should draw much of the ire. He’s made some poor coaching hires (offensive coordinator Phil Longo, offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.) that simply haven’t panned out. His somewhat indiscriminate inaugural hires stunted this program’s growth, as there’s been a lack of cohesion amongst his staff. Many of his assistant coaches also deserve some blame for curious personnel decisions and stubborn play-calling. Supposedly big-time players have failed to live up to expectations as well. And after the manhandling in the trenches against Iowa, even Wisconsin’s strength and conditioning staff caught some heat, unfairly or not. Heck, it’s been so dysfunctional at times I wouldn’t be surprised if the fanbase went after the Camp Randall concessions crew next.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

In such a disappointing season, the program’s deficiencies have been made very clear. But another area exists where Wisconsin must improve dramatically: the transfer portal. The Badgers’ recruiting staff, led by director of recruiting Pat Lambert and general manager Max Stienecker, have been perhaps the only department in Fickell’s cabinet that hasn’t taken heat from the Wisconsin faithful. In many ways, that’s deservedly so: their first full recruiting class, the 2024 cycle, checked in at No. 19 nationally. The 2025 class (currently ranked No. 17) is on pace to top that. Still, the jury should still be deliberating on Wisconsin recruiting under Fickell. In most cases, it’s too early to tell if these high school players that comprise the Badgers’ top-20 classes will pan out in Madison. What’s troubled me about Badgers recruiting under Fickell, however, is the lack of success in the transfer portal. When the head coach was brought to Madison, he made it clear from his introductory presser that he prefers to build his program through high school recruiting. Nevertheless, Wisconsin has signed 30 players from the transfer portal in his tenure. The results so far are…underwhelming, to say the least. The following is a chart categorizing each transfer signed under Fickell in three ways: Hit (the player has made a positive impact on the field), TBD/Neutral (the player has either yet to play enough to know or hasn’t made a difference one way or the other) and Miss (the player has been a disappointment).

Wisconsin's transfers signed under Luke Fickell 2023 TRANSFERS RESULT 2024 TRANSFERS RESULT CB Michael Mack MISS DL Brandon Lane MISS CB Nyzier Fourqurean HIT WR Joseph Griffin TBD/NEUTRAL QB Tanner Mordecai MISS OL Joey Okla TBD/NEUTRAL WR CJ Williams TBD/NEUTRAL OL Leyton Nelson TBD/NEURTAL K Nathanial Vakos HIT LS Cayson Pfeiffer HIT WR Bryson Green TBD NEUTRAL QB Tyler Van Dyke MISS WR Will Pauling HIT TE Jackson McGohan TBD/NEUTRAL WR Quincy Burroughs TBD/NEUTRAL DL Elijah Hills HIT LB Jeff Pietrowski MISS LB Tackett Curtis TBD/NEUTRAL C Jake Renfro HIT CB RJ Delancy TBD.NEUTRAL OL Joe Huber TBD/NEUTRAL LB Jaheim Thomas TBD/NEUTRAL DE Darian Varner MISS RB Tawee Walker HIT CB Jason Maitre MISS LB Sebastian Cheeks TBD/NEUTRAL QB Nick Evers MISS WR Tyrell Henry TBD/NEUTRAL QB Braedyn Locke MISS LB John Pius MISS LB Leon Lowery MISS