MADISON — I began wondering when I would write this column, on expectations and growing pains, after Week 2. Wisconsin traveled to Pullman to take on Washington State. The Badgers got down early, rallied in the second half but ultimately lost, unable to avenge the pain from a loss to the Cougars a season ago. After that game, it became clear — this Badgers team has potential. But it’s nowhere near the fanbase, or Luke Fickell’s, vision for what this program can be.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

“The expectations sometimes, obviously has made it, I don’t wanna say difficult,” Fickell said after the loss to Northwestern. “I think sometimes you gotta find a way to get over top of that. Right now we have not. Regardless of what we thought, or what people thought we could or should be able to do at the beginning of the season, the reality is where you are.” Expectations are a funny thing. Once they’re established, they swell and snowball, with no regard for how realistic that expectation may be. When Fickell was hired, the expectation was that he would turn the program around. When quarterback Tanner Mordecai was signed through the transfer portal, the expectation became that Wisconsin would be favorites in the Big Ten West. None of that has come to fruition, as the Badgers now have four conference losses and cannot mathematically catch up to the division leader, Iowa. When new head coaches are hired at big-time programs across the country, there are varying results. In 2022, Mario Cristobal returned to his alma mater of Miami after turning Oregon into a well-oiled machine. Expectations that he would return “The U” to national prominence were through the roof. The Hurricanes finished 5-7 in a debut season awash with embarrassing losses, failing to qualify for a bowl game. There’s also the other end of the spectrum. Another fresh hire in 2022, Sonny Dykes, took TCU all the way to the national championship game in his first year with the program. After three straight losses, the Badgers are sitting at a precarious 5-5. If they don’t beat either Nebraska or Minnesota, they’ll snap their 21-year postseason streak. Realistically, there was little hope that Fickell would immediately turn Wisconsin into a national championship-contending team. But if he snaps the Badgers’ bowl game streak, the third-longest in the country, in his first year? That would be extremely alarming. Making a bowl game is the bare minimum for this program. And yet, just like a season ago, Wisconsin is 5-5 starring down matchups with Nebraska and Minnesota, teetering on the precipice of collapse. The resemblance to last year is uncanny. It would be one thing if this team was scrapping and clawing each and every game. That’s not the case. In the losses to Indiana and Northwestern, there’s been a distinct lack of energy, effort and passion on the field. “That’s embarrassing. And I take the blame of it, not having guys ready in any phase of the game,” Fickell said. “It’s very difficult trying to figure out where we are.”

Tanner Mordecai and Braelon Allen look on as the game slips out of reach for Wisconsin. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)