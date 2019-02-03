Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-03 09:02:10 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 QB Colt Minson plans to visit Wisconsin this summer

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After playing a key role in signing four-star quarterback Graham Mertz in the 2019 class, assistant coach Jon Budmayr has been busy on the recruiting front looking for options in the following two ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}