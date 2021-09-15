Colorado OLB Jackson Adams takes in game at Wisconsin

After he camped with the Badgers in June, Jackson Adams made a return visit to Madison this past weekend for Wisconsin's evening contest against Eastern Michigan.

"I've grown up a Badger fan because I have family in the area who are lifelong Wisconsin fans," Adams told BadgerBlitz.com. "But ever since coming out to camp and meeting the coaches and current players at my position, I've loved the style of coaching and style of play at Wisconsin.

"After camp I was given a tour of the football facilities where I got to learn more about the program and coaches, which only strengthened my love of the program. And now finally being out at the game against Eastern Michigan and getting to speak with the coaches again has been great in building the relationship I have with the staff and coaches."

While on campus, Adams was able to tour downtown before taking in Wisconsin's 34-7 win at Camp Randall Stadium.

"I had a great time in Madison," Adams said. "I've been there a couple times before but never on a game day. My family and I went to State Street Brats for lunch before the game, which was an awesome atmosphere. I got to see the Capitol building and some of the other school buildings before heading to Camp Randall. But everywhere we walked there was a sea of people wearing red who were pumped for the game that night."

The Badgers currently do not a have a commitment from a projected linebacker in the 2022 class. Adams is likely fighting for a preferred walk-on opportunity this fall.

"I learned that because of roster spots and limited scholarship opportunities that they will not be offering any scholarships at my position," Adams said. "However, they are looking to take two walk-ons at outside linebackers and I'm happy to know that I am one of three main candidates for that position.

"I got to speak with Eric Johnson for a quite a while in the recruiter's tent and during pre-game warm-ups. He was very transparent with me and talked about what my future at Wisconsin would look like and where they are in the recruiting process. I also got speak with Coach April quickly during warmups. It was great to shake hands and speak with him again, which I hadn't done in person since camp in early June. Steven Schrum, who is new to the staff, is in charge of football personnel and he was also very helpful in talking about his great first impressions of Wisconsin and how they relate to mine."

Northern Colorado was the first school to offer Adams, who is also hearing from a handful of other programs.

"I'm looking to make trips out to Colorado, Wyoming, North Carolina and possibly Washington State, Oregon State and Dartmouth," Adams said. "I'm hearing the most from Colorado, Wyoming, Dartmouth and Wisconsin.

"The next step in my recruitment process with Wisconsin would be just continuing to get my game film to them until they make a decision to offer me as a preferred walk-on. I would love to make another trip out to Madison once my season is over."