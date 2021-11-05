College coaches flocking to South Dakota to see 2024 big man JT Rock
Lincoln High School in South Dakota has been a popular spot for college basketball coaches this fall.
Head coaches from schools across the Midwest, a list that includes Greg Gard, Fran McCaffery, Greg McDermott and T.J. Otzelberger, among others, have been in attendance for open gyms in order to see JT Rock, a 7-foot, 225-pound center in the 2024 class.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news