"The previous coaching staff, specifically Jim Leonhard, who is kind of my guy in the process, is as good as it gets. So for me, a lot of it was how can I say that I am going to do similar things to him while also being genuine to myself? And that’s key to the whole process - you got to be who you are. But at the same time, they have been as good as it gets in the secondary with Coach Leonhard and the safeties, and I have to kind of mesh that together."

"There are elite players that have played here for a long time," Hitschler said when meeting with local reporters earlier this week.

The challenge this offseason for UW's new safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator is to blend his philosophies into what has proven to be work in Madison.

MADISON -- Colin Hitschler is very familiar with the success Wisconsin has had on the defensive side of the ball over the last handful of years.

Hitschler often discussed the defense with Leonhard, someone players on the current roster have referred to as a "football genius."

"Well first of all, there is no one that I respect more as a safeties coach than Jim Leonhard," Hitschler said. "He’s a guy that I studied with for a few years now and we picked each other's brains as much as we could, but that’s a guy that if there was one safeties coach that I’m going to sit down with and talk technique or fundamentals or scheme, that’s the guy.

"So the fact that he was here and he got to do it and I get to learn off his stuff everyday, what an awesome advantage that is. Coaching the same position but also our mentality and the way we see the game is very similar from that position."

Dating back to when Leonhard first led the secondary in 2016, he consistently helped develop playmaking safeties. Whether it was D'Cota Dixon, Eric Burrell, Scott Nelson, Collin Wilder or John Torchio, the Badgers have had a string of impact players at the position.

The finale to Leonhard's tenure with the Badgers included a number of inspired comments from players vouching for the former Wisconsin safety to be named the next head coach, a few of which came from Torchio, Kamo'i Latu and Hunter Wohler. Hitschler isn't allowing the success Leonhard had and the public support for the former interim coach get to him.

"I don’t think about the pressure," he said. "There is enough pressure in the game without having to worry about living up to him, but relationships are key to any coaching world and they had great relationships with him. I’m still building relationships with the guys, but the more that we can keep things same as, the more likely they’re going to buy into the change. But at the same time, anyone who has ever played anything, if you’re giving them advice to make them better, they’re appreciative, so that’s the key to the whole thing."

Hitschler spent the previous five seasons at Cincinnati with head coach Luke Fickell before making the move with him to Madison. While with the Bearcats, he worked his way up from quality control to senior defensive analyst to safeties coach before taking on a role as co-defensive coordinator as well.

"Versatility is key to our position in Jim Leonhard’s defense and this defense. The ability to fit the box, play the post, blitz off the edge, cover man, all those things were asked to be done in the past," Hitschler said. "The skills are there and it’s just changing a word here, an alignment here and rolling, so yeah (versatility is) very important."

Aside from the departure of Torchio, who led the team with five interceptions in 2022, the defense welcomes back every safety who logged snaps this past season with the exception of Titus Toler, who is now at Boise State.

The talent Hitschler inherits includes a blend of players with different talents. Atop the depth chart is Latu, who tallied 44 tackles, 14 pressures and two interceptions, and Wohler, who had 20 tackles, a pressure and an interception. Sixth-year senior Travian Blaylock, who was projected to start this past season, has worked his way back from a torn ACL and should be a key piece of the secondary.

"I tried my best to get John back. He’s special and the whole story of the walk on to first-team All-Big Ten, that’s just unbelievable, but it’s a uniquely special group," Hitschler said. "I mean, who wouldn’t have wanted to play safety for Jim? So you have a group of great guys. I think they all have different skillsets.

"Hunter Wohler was probably the starter at the beginning of the year and then he got banged up, but he’s a very talented player. Blaylock’s played a ton of ball here. He’s coming back from an injury, but from all reasons going to last year he was going be an integral part of the defense and he’s going to be for us.

"Latu had a great season in a situation where he came in really late in the process. (Preston) Zachman, Owen Arnett, Austin Brown, they’re all kids that have played roles that are extremely talented, and then you add some young guys to the mix that are talented as well, so it’s a fun group. They all love ball and they all work their butt, which is fun. I mean, what more can you ask for as a coach?"