Failing to capitalize on their victory over No.14 Michigan State Saturday, the Badgers never stood a chance against Minnesota, as the Gophers poured on the offense over the cold-shooting visitors in a wire-to-wire 70-52 victory at Williams Arena Wednesday night.

The University of Wisconsin ran into a buzz saw in the Barn.

Payton Willis’ career-high 21 points represented one of four Gophers (12-10, 6-6 Big Ten) who reached double figures. Daniel Oturu added 17 points and 14 rebounds and Marcus Carr finished a rebound shy of a triple-double (12 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds), as the Gophers finished plus-16 on the glass in their biggest win over Wisconsin since 1994.

Nate Reuvers scored 14 points on 18 shots and Micah Potter had a double-double (11 points, 15 rebounds) for the Badgers (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten), which dropped their fourth straight conference road game, three of which have come by double figures. The Badgers shot a season-worst 28.4 percent from the field and never really mounted much a challenge.

Putting on a shooting clinic from the start, Minnesota started the game 7-for-9, were shooting 65 percent over 11 minutes in and finished the first half at 54.5 percent in putting up 45 points – the most the Badgers had allowed in the first half all season.

Wisconsin tried to match it with a 5-for-8 started but the Badgers went 6-for-25 the rest of the half to trail by 13 at the break.

The deficit quickly grew to 19 points in the opening minutes of the second half with Gabe Kalscheur (11 points) and Oturu hit 3-pointers on the first two possessions. Wisconsin never got closer than 17 the rest of the way.

After going 8-for-47 from 3-point range in their previous two games, the Gophers went 9-for-22 from the perimeter. Wisconsin went 7-for-29.

Aleem Ford scored eight of his 11 points in the first half and D’Mitrik Trice added 10 points on 13 shots for the Badgers, who are now tied with the Gophers and Purdue for seventh place in the Big Ten standings.

Wisconsin gets three days off before hosting Ohio State Sunday. Tip is scheduled for noon with television coverage on CBS.