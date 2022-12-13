During his time at Mount Healthy High School in Ohio, Nick Yordy coached Bryan Cook, a lightly-recruited safety who developed into a second-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

Now at Badin High School, Yordy sees a lot of the same physical qualities in senior Braedyn Moore, who announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Monday. Cook played at Cincinnati under head coach Luke Fickell and position coach Colin Hitschler; Moore will do the same when he signs with the Badgers on Dec. 21 and enrolls early for spring camp the following month.