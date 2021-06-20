Coach: Wisconsin OL commit Barrett Nelson 'just one of those butt kickers'
Cody Schultz, the athletic director and head football coach at Fall River High School, had a nice surprise pop up on his practice field this summer.
Barrett Nelson, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound lineman, showed up at the school last summer after he spent his freshman and sophomore years at Stoughton.
"That was a very big surprise," Schultz told BadgerBlitz.com. "The family moved in and we were like, 'wow, OK, this is awesome.' And we felt lucky to have him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news