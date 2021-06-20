Cody Schultz, the athletic director and head football coach at Fall River High School, had a nice surprise pop up on his practice field this summer.

Barrett Nelson, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound lineman, showed up at the school last summer after he spent his freshman and sophomore years at Stoughton.

"That was a very big surprise," Schultz told BadgerBlitz.com. "The family moved in and we were like, 'wow, OK, this is awesome.' And we felt lucky to have him.