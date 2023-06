Each school in Daniel Freitag's top five - Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Virginia, Baylor and Minnesota - shined at certain moments in the four-star point guard's recruitment.

But no program and staff put in the time and effort in comparison to the Badgers, who offered the 6-foot-2, 180-pound rising senior roughly two years ago at their advanced camp. That consistent push from Greg Gard and top assistant Joe Krabbenhoft paid off on Friday when Freitag announced his commitment to UW.