A common theme when speaking to Honolulu (HI) Saint Louis head coach Cal Lee about Wisconsin commit Nick Herbig: "attitude."

The four-star projected outside linebacker publicly announced his decision to play for the Badgers on June 10. Lee stated Herbig had a great year in 2018 but they're "looking forward to having an even better year" this season.

“Well, I think he’s got that attitude, that competitive attitude that you have to have in football," Lee told BadgerBlitz.com on Monday evening. "He’s got a great desire to do well. I don’t care if he had 10, 12 sacks, he still wants more."