COTTAGE GROVE, WIS. -- Sun Prairie (WI) head coach Brian Kaminski watched four of his Cardinal players celebrated in a small ceremony on Wednesday evening. Addison Ostrenga (Iowa), Evan Malcore (Northern Illinois) and Nick Oehrlein (UW-Oshkosh) all announced their future homes previously, but one player -- Isaac Hamm -- still had yet to publicly disclose his future collegiate home before that event.

Just minutes into the ceremony, Hamm opened up his gray jacket to show a red Wisconsin shirt with large "608" numbers displayed in white. That action declared the high three-star defensive end would be a Badger.

Kaminski feels excited about Hamm's journey that leads him to UW.

"A great spot for him, and he'll do a tremendous job there and play in that outside linebacker-defensive end position where they just absolutely has some studs there," Kaminski told BadgerBlitz.com after the ceremony. "A great coaching staff and coach [Jim] Leonhard and coach [Paul] Chryst and coach [Chris] Haering did a great job recruiting him. Just a great fit for him, and it couldn't be more excited for the young man."