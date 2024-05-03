Coach: 'Whirlwind' two weeks for Luke Emmerich ends with pledge to Badgers
In a matter of two weeks, Luke Emmerich saw his Power 4 scholarship list go from zero to double digits.
“A whirlwind is the best way to describe it, but it’s been a lot of fun,” Andy Pierskalla, the head coach at Monticello, told BadgerBlitz.com.
On April 23, the three-star prospect from Minnesota ran the 100-meter dash in 10.69 seconds. That accomplishment not only showcased Emmerich’s speed, but it proved he was fully recovered from an ACL injury that ended his junior season.
