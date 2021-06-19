Coach: Trudgeon has 'skill set to become a pretty high-level player' for UW

Madison (WI) Edgewood's Jesse Norris has coached new Wisconsin walk-on commit Jackson Trudgeon for the last three years. Since the two-way player came into his program as a freshman, Norris called out the future Badger's dedication as the biggest thing that has stood out to him. “He’s got a great work ethic," Norris told BadgerBlitz.com on Thursday. "He was very much a self-starter, so there was a lot of intrinsic motivation there for him, so I knew that that was going to take him a long way. That was something that we were really kind of pushing within our program is trying to create self-starters and self-motivated kids that can buy into our culture and what it is that we're doing as a program. “I knew that he would fit in really, really well because of that. I mean, just everything he did, he just kind of showed that he had tremendous work ethic and he was willing to do whatever it needed to get done, and do it at a high level.”

Jackson Trudgeon is Wisconsin's first preferred walk-on commit in the 2022 class.

Trudgeon, a 2022 recruit, announced he accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from Wisconsin on June 16. For those unfamiliar with the proximity of Edgewood to Camp Randall Stadium, look no further than a mile down on Monroe Street. Edgewood went 5-3 last fall in an abbreviated 2020 campaign, and Trudgeon provided an impact on both sides of the ball. The rising senior accumulated 37 catches for 552 yards and eight touchdowns, according to his junior Hudl highlights, within the confines of the Crusaders' multiple-spread scheme. He also registered 77 tackles and two interceptions defensively. As evident by his junior film, Norris, with a laugh, stated that Edgewood utilized Trudgeon "all over the place." "Last year, he played quarterback for us and we had some quarterback injuries," Norris said. "We had three of our quarterbacks go down in Week 2, so he ended up stepping in and playing quarterback for us for two games, and we use him in some different packages there. He played some running back for us, played all over the field offensively from a receiver perspective. "Defensively, we switched our defense up this year. He's kind of our head honcho at safety for us. He's kind of got the freedom to run both alleys and make plays and do what he needs to do and kind of utilize his best skill set, [which] in my personal opinion is his football IQ. So he knows the game really, really well. Knows where he needs to position his body to put himself in position to make a play, and he does a really, really good job of it." Edgewood also boasts a former Badger walk-on in its coaching staff in Ben Strickland, . The former defensive back and college secondary coach now works as the high school's offensive coordinator. Strickland noted how the Crusaders changed from a 3-4 to a 3-3 stack scheme with players in the program who could be thought of as hybrid safety-linebackers. He compared the defense to Muskego's and how current Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler had free rein over the middle of the field. "Most teams, obviously at the high school level are run-oriented, especially as they pack things in, and so it allows Jackson to be kind of a free hitter to the ball," Strickland told BadgerBlitz.com on Saturday morning. "If they did pass the ball, he was in the deep middle, being able to utilize his skill set to basically track down ball, read the quarterback, understand if there's play action pass. "He got really, really good at identifying those things, and like I said, it's part of his feel for the game, but also his attention to details during the course of the week and knowing what to expect."

Strickland called out how Trudgeon is a three-sport athlete. At the moment, it appears when he gets to Wisconsin, his home will be on the defensive side of the ball as a safety, according to Norris. "I know talking with [defensive coordinator Jim] Leonhard and those guys, and he's worked with him at the camps these last couple years, it's a similar style of play," Norris said. "You think of Jimmy playing around as a walk-on safety, corner at UW and obviously his NFL career that he had. I'm not comparing the two but that would be the comparison, I guess, if you would say so. “I think he's got the skill set to become a pretty high-level player, in my personal opinion. A lot of it's going to be on his effort and work ethic -- which I know he's got and he'll put the time in and kind of see where that gets him -- but I think he projects pretty highly as a safety.”

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIHRoYXQgSSBoYXZlIGFjY2VwdGVk IGEgUFdPIG9mZmVyIHRvIGNvbnRpbnVlIG15IGFjYWRlbWljIGFuZCBmb290 YmFsbCBjYXJlZXIgYXQgdGhlIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkgb2YgV2lzY29uc2luISBU aGFuayB5b3UgdG8gYWxsIGZhbWlseSwgY29hY2hlcyBhbmQgdGVhbW1hdGVz IHRoYXQgaGF2ZSBtYWRlIHRoaXMgcG9zc2libGUuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Pbldpc2NvbnNpbj9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I09uV2lzY29uc2luPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JhZGdlckZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCYWRnZXJGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DcnVzYWRlcnNfRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENydXNhZGVyc19GQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEhhZXJpbmc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoSGFlcmluZzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9qaW1sZW9uaGFyZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AamltbGVvbmhh cmQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kNnJxcWo4Zm5vIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZDZycXFqOGZubzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWNrc29u IFRydWRnZW9uIChAamF4dHJ1ZGdlb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vamF4dHJ1ZGdlb24vc3RhdHVzLzE0MDUyOTAwMzI1NjMzMjY5 NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK