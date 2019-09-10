Wisconsin was the first Power 5 school to offer senior defensive end James Thompson, an early confidence that led to his commitment Sunday evening during an official visit.

According to his defensive coordinator, Solomon Tentman, at Roger Bacon High School in Ohio, the Badgers should be excited about a prospect whose best football is still ahead of him.

“Wisconsin was the right fit for James because they were really the first big program that trusted their evaluation and said, ‘let's go out and get this kid,'” Tentman told BadgerBlitz.com. “Obviously they are a school that produces top talent on the offensive and defensive line. So that, along with the prestige of the university, was a big sell for James. He's been patiently waiting for that kind of opportunity.