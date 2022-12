Monte Kohler, a head coach since 1985, has seen a number of talented Division 1 prospects come through his program at O'Dea High School.

Tucker Ashcraft, who committed to Wisconsin on Tuesday, stacks up with anyone from that group, according to the winningest active football coach in the state of Washington. With that, Kohler admitted he was surprised that his three-star tight end didn't attract more attention on the recruiting front.