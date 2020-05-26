News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-26 06:02:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Coach: TE Jack Pugh "a great fit for Wisconsin and their style of play"

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It took some convincing from the Hilliard Bradley coaching staff and probably some help from his older brother, but Jack Pugh finally gave football a shot last summer.

The results weren't too bad.

A 6-foot-5, 245-pound junior who excelled at both tight end and defensive end for his high school in Ohio, Pugh racked up 20-plus scholarship offers during the course of his recruitment. Monday, the three-star prospect committed to Wisconsin.

"When Jack was a freshman he was already 6-foot-5 and we saw him playing basketball," Hilliard Bradley offensive coordinator Michael Owens told BadgerBlitz.com. "I just remember thinking, 'jeez, we'd love to have this kid come out and help us.'

"It took a couple years of convincing and I'm sure his brother (Northwestern tight end Trey Pugh) played into that as well. But when he came out last year, we were very, very thankful for it."

Jack Pugh didn't play football during his first two years of high school.
Jack Pugh didn't play football during his first two years of high school.
Premium Access free trial until 09/04/2020!
Premium Access free trial until 09/04/2020!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}