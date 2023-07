James Manuel, who played linebacker at the University of Minnesota from 2010 to 2013, has a unique perspective on the rivalry between the Badgers and Gophers.

Now the head coach at Irondale High School, located just outside of Minneapolis, Manuel recently watched his star offensive lineman, Emerson Mandell, commit to Wisconsin. The news came just a few weeks after the Gophers plucked four-star Nathan Roy, the top-rated player from the Badger State in the 2024 recruiting class.

"I think this will just make it so much bigger when they do meet down the road," Manuel told BadgerBlitz.com. "This just adds more fuel to the fire and I think it's great for the rivalry."