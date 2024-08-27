Jason Atanasoff won't get a chance to coach LaTrevion Fenderson for a third year at The Prairie School.

But the long-time head coach in Racine couldn't be more proud of his former star player, who is set to enroll this fall at DME Academy at St. John's Northwestern Academies.

"I had a great conversation with Tre and his dad about it," Atanasoff told BadgerBlitz.com. "I didn't try and talk him out of it at all. Essentially, they have to do what they feel is best for Tre.

"And who the heck am I to tell LaVontay (Fenderson) what's best for his son? And who am I to tell Tre what's best for him? So we fully supported the decision. You know, how often are we going to get kids that are good enough to go and play at a top prep school and be recruited by Power 5 schools?"