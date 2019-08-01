During a stop at Eau Claire Memorial last year, in-state recruiter Chris Haering put forth a checklist for Loyal Crawford.

If the 6-foot, 190-pound tailback was able to put a checkmark in each box, a scholarship from Wisconsin was likely coming his way.

"When Wisconsin came last year, they went over a list of things with me that needed to happen for Loyal to have an opportunity with them," head coach Mike Sinz told BadgerBlitz.com. "Loyal has done a great job focusing on those things by checking all those boxes. In the weight room, in the classroom - making the right decisions - he's done that.

"I talked to him today (Thursday) and I said, 'look how far you've come in the last year.' He has improved his attendance, his GPA and now he's one of the leaders on our football team. He just needs to keep making the right decisions and doing things the right way."