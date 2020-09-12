Coach: Schools were drawn to Al Ashford's "length and speed"
It was only a matter of hours between Wisconsin's offer to Al Ashford and his commitment to the Badgers
And when the three-star prospect announced his pledge to the UW on Friday evening, the news even surprised his position coach at Cherry Creek High School in Colorado, Korey Askew.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news