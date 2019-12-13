News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-13 18:47:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Coach: Sanborn "has old-school instincts of playing middle linebacker"

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Prior to accepting the head coaching job at Lake Zurich High School in Illinois, Ron Planz made collegiate stops at Elmhurst, Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Manchester and Minnesota State-Mankato.

So when the first-year coach got his first look at Bryan Sanborn this past summer, Planz knew he had something special.

"He's definitely different than a lot of the other guys that are running around the field out there," Planz told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've spent 19 years in college football and I can tell you that."

Bryan Sanborn
Bryan Sanborn (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}