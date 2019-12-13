Prior to accepting the head coaching job at Lake Zurich High School in Illinois, Ron Planz made collegiate stops at Elmhurst, Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Manchester and Minnesota State-Mankato.

So when the first-year coach got his first look at Bryan Sanborn this past summer, Planz knew he had something special.

"He's definitely different than a lot of the other guys that are running around the field out there," Planz told BadgerBlitz.com. "I've spent 19 years in college football and I can tell you that."