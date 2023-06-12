A handful of schools that recruited Raphael Dunn looked a few years down the road and pegged him to play linebacker at the next level.

Wisconsin, which received a commitment from the 6-foot-5, 210-pound rising senior, lived more in the moment. Lead recruiter Colin Hitschler thinks Dunn has the skillset to play defensive back when he arrives at UW. But there will also be opportunities in the Badgers' defense should Dunn continue to grow.

"I think Wisconsin did a great job of meeting him where he is right now," Lawrence Senior High School head coach Napoleon Sykes Jr. told BadgerBlitz.com. "Raph is a great cover guy, and early in the process I told people that he reminds of Kyle Hamilton out of high school. He (Dunn) was a kid who could have easily been a big safety or someone who they put right away at linebacker. There were a bunch of different schools that recruited him that cut right to the chase and wanted to move him to linebacker and beef him up.

"But Raph is versatile enough to start in the secondary and live there until he can't do it anymore. In our defense, Raph is covering the slot man to man, so he does that stuff all the time. I'm excited for him and the fact that he gets to start in the secondary there at Wisconsin also played a big role in his decision."