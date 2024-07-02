Dexter Southfield School in Massachusetts has produced a number of Division 1 linemen over the last handful of years, a list that includes Dominic Silvia, Liam Andrews, Sully Weidman, Hardy Watts and Lenneil Hall, among others.

When asked how Watts, who announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Monday, acquired his nastiness and mean streak on the football field, head coach Casey Day attributed it to his program's culture.

"It's innate with Hardy, but at the same time he's the seventh or eighth Division 1 offensive lineman we've had over the last few years," Day told BadgerBlitz.com. "It sounds corny and cliche, but iron sharpens iron and he's been going against great players and multiple FBS athletes.

"I like to think that we've built our own culture here and it's something that has become a common trait for all our guys. We play with a nastiness."