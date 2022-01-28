Wisconsin, which evaluated Tyler Jansey at camp and hosted him three more times for unofficial visits last fall, jumped out to an early lead for the three-star prospect and never looked back.

So when the 6-foot-1, 225-pound projected inside linebacker become commit No. 1 for the Badgers in the 2023, his head coach at Batavia (IL) High School, Dennis Piron, wasn't surprised.

"Wisconsin was on Tyler right away and often times with these things, the bigger schools like to see what action happens first and then they get in on these kids," Piron told BadgerBlitz.com. "But with Wisconsin, I'm pretty sure they were first to offer and they just knew what they were looking for from the start.