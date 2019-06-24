Coach: New Wisconsin commit Jordan Turner "the full package"
Jordan Turner narrowed his list of 40-plus schools to just five earlier this month.
In the end, it was a head-to-head Big Ten battle for the three-star linebacker. And the college degrees on the walls of the Turner household likely made things a bit more interesting for the family.
"His mom went to Wisconsin and his dad went to Purdue," Farmington (MI) head coach Kory Cioroch told BadgerBlitz.com. "Those were the two major schools that were in the mix in the end."
