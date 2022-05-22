Nate White, who announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Saturday, rushed for 1,163 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games last fall.

Critics will cite the level of competition in Milwaukee's City Conference. Rufus King International High School head coach Tom Wozniak defers to the Badgers' ability to identify talent.

"Nate performed really well in our out-of-conference competition, and I would trust the Wisconsin scouting department over anyone with a Twitter account who wants to make a comment like that," Wozniak told BadgerBlitz.com.