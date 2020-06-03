Tim Gushie has been coaching football for 43 years, meaning the Medford (NJ) Shawnee High coach has a pretty good basis for the opinions he shares with people. So, when Gushie boasts he hasn’t had many players like new 2021 Wisconsin commit Michael Jarvis in his distinguished career, it raises an eyebrow or two.

“When he came in as a ninth grader, he wasn’t a typical ninth grader,” Gushie told BadgerBlitz.com of Jarvis. “He was about 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, but what we noticed right away was how he carried himself, handled him around his teammates, his impression in the weight room and locker room. He had a great work ethic. Even summer workouts, he would jump in with the older kids and he didn’t flinch.”

