Rick Martin watched his star player, Jonas Duclona, rack up 30-plus offers during his recruitment.

But during an interview just minutes after Duclona's commitment to Wisconsin on Monday, the head football coach at Naples High School in Florida went into the most detail when asked about the senior cornerback away from the football field.

"He's just one of those guys where without Jonas Duclona, Naples High School would be a different place," Martin told BadgerBlitz.com. "He's one of those kids who is the heartbeat of our school."